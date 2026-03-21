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On the Edge II by lynne5477
Photo 2280

On the Edge II

I love how fragile the butterflies look when hanging on or walking along the edge of greenery. Another shot from Butterflies in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Gardens.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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