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Previous
Photo 2294
Pink Azaleas
The azaleas were taller than me in Savannah and just beautiful. (It was very windy so my focus isn't great)
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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Photo Details
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7
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2
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1
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365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
24th March 2026 10:47am
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flowers
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pink
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georgia
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botanical
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savannah
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azalea
JudyC
ace
So beautiful!!!!
April 6th, 2026
Babs
ace
Beautiful
April 6th, 2026
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