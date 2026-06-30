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Photo 2344
Happy Traveling
My neighbor bought several metal pieces in a garage sale and brought them over asking me if I could take pictures and make them into cards. This on one of them. The metal pieces are anywhere from 18" - 30" tall.
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
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Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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