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Young Elephant by lynne5477
Photo 2349

Young Elephant

This 3-4 year old elephant (considered a calf) is one of the young ones at the Fort Worth Zoo and so much fun to watch.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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Diane ace
Wonderful shot!
July 7th, 2026  
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