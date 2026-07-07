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Contemplation by lynne5477
Photo 2350

Contemplation

One last shot from the Fort Worth Zoo.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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