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Previous
Photo 2351
The Concrete Commuter
This image was taken several years ago but I've done a re-edit and changed it to BW. Our photo topic this month in our local club is Shadows and I just don't shoot many shadows so this is it.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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