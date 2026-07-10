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The Concrete Commuter by lynne5477
Photo 2351

The Concrete Commuter

This image was taken several years ago but I've done a re-edit and changed it to BW. Our photo topic this month in our local club is Shadows and I just don't shoot many shadows so this is it.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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