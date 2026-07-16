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Photo 2354
Vail Valley
An iPhone shot of riding the gondola back down to Vail Village in Vail, Colorado.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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Photo Details
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2
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365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
17th July 2026 2:47pm
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scenic
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
valley
,
colorado
,
gondola
,
vail
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