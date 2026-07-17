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Previous
Photo 2354
Black Lakes
Just returned for a week from Summit County in Colorado; no camera, just the cell phone. This is the Black Lakes near Vail Pass.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Lynne
@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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Photo Details
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5
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3
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2
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365
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iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
17th July 2026 11:35am
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mountain
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trees
,
scenic
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landscape
,
colorado
,
lakes
,
blacklakes
Diane
ace
Spectacular view!
July 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
Lovely composition, what a wonderful view
July 20th, 2026
Danette Thompson
ace
Stunning photo
July 20th, 2026
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