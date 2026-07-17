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Black Lakes by lynne5477
Photo 2354

Black Lakes

Just returned for a week from Summit County in Colorado; no camera, just the cell phone. This is the Black Lakes near Vail Pass.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Lynne

@lynne5477
With the sale of all of my Sony gear and the purchase of an Olympus M43 system (May 2019), I plan to try to post...
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Photo Details

Diane ace
Spectacular view!
July 20th, 2026  
Babs ace
Lovely composition, what a wonderful view
July 20th, 2026  
Danette Thompson ace
Stunning photo
July 20th, 2026  
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