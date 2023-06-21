Sign up
Previous
4 / 365
The beautiful Cepaea nemoralis
Never underestimate the beauty of a snail. This remarkable brown lipped snail surprised me this morning . Not just the remarkable swirls and colours on its shell but look how the snails’s body blends into the branch of the plant .
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Lynne Gilbert
@lynnegilbert
Photo Details
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st June 2023 1:17pm
Renee Salamon
ace
Great angle, lovely tones and textures
June 21st, 2023
