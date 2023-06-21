Previous
The beautiful Cepaea nemoralis by lynnegilbert
4 / 365

The beautiful Cepaea nemoralis

Never underestimate the beauty of a snail. This remarkable brown lipped snail surprised me this morning . Not just the remarkable swirls and colours on its shell but look how the snails’s body blends into the branch of the plant .
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
Renee Salamon ace
Great angle, lovely tones and textures
June 21st, 2023  
