The magnificent Shetland by lynnegilbert
10 / 365

The magnificent Shetland

On my bike rides I often pass a field of Shetland ponies in Seer Green ..But today this one caught my eye .. like a bronze statue, standing proud in the sea of wild flowers. A fixed stare under his blond streaked mane,
Would he come to me No !
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
JackieR ace
Lynne this is stunning!! Fabulous composition. If you do challenges there's a non-domestic animals outdoors ongoing you could tag it
June 27th, 2023  
