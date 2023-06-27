Sign up
Previous
10 / 365
The magnificent Shetland
On my bike rides I often pass a field of Shetland ponies in Seer Green ..But today this one caught my eye .. like a bronze statue, standing proud in the sea of wild flowers. A fixed stare under his blond streaked mane,
Would he come to me No !
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
1
1
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th June 2023 9:58am
JackieR
ace
Lynne this is stunning!! Fabulous composition. If you do challenges there's a non-domestic animals outdoors ongoing you could tag it
June 27th, 2023
