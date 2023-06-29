Previous
Lakeside conversation by lynnegilbert
Lakeside conversation

Today I visited Northala Fields by the A40, Northolt and be surprised . 1990s 4 man made mounds using the rubble from the old Wembley stadium and behind the mounds interlocking lakes .
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous reflections - I’m so glad to hear that the old Wembley Stadium got recycled
June 29th, 2023  
