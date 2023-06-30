Previous
Fading White Roses by lynnegilbert
Fading White Roses

I selfishly gathered these roses from floral centre pieces on tables last Saturday at my great nephew’s bar mitzvah at the end of the day . They needed to be saved. Even as they fade their beauty fills me with pleasure .
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
