Reach for the sky by lynnegilbert
14 / 365

Reach for the sky

Today was the Gerrards Cross Picnic in the park . I was so excited to come across this glorious stilt walker . She was so steady and confident on her wooden legs , towering above all 6ft of me !!
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
