Previous
The heron of Richmond by lynnegilbert
17 / 365

The heron of Richmond

Walking by the Thames at Richmond, a few hundred metres from the bridge a heron stood there on the edge of the quay. Despite creeping up close and closer , the heron did not move . Lucky me :)
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise