22 / 365
A view of the Royal Crescent Bath
The Royal Crescent needs no introduction . From what ever angle it is fabulous .
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Lynne Gilbert
@lynnegilbert
Julia
I love the angle you’ve taken that from.
July 9th, 2023
