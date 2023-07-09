Previous
A view of the Royal Crescent Bath by lynnegilbert
A view of the Royal Crescent Bath

The Royal Crescent needs no introduction . From what ever angle it is fabulous .
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
Julia
I love the angle you’ve taken that from.
July 9th, 2023  
