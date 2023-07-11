Previous
The Market House , Tetbury , Gloucestershire by lynnegilbert
The Market House , Tetbury , Gloucestershire

Remarkable building , still used for exhibition and markets dating back to 1655 .. shame about the road signs !!
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

JackieR ace
What an ancient bit of architecture
July 11th, 2023  
