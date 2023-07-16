Previous
Winged beauty by lynnegilbert
29 / 365

Winged beauty

I was captivated by the beautiful colours and detail in the peacock butterflies all over the buddleia in the garden .. I just had to be very patient to get the right shot .
16th July 2023 16th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
