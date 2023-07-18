Previous
You , me and the balloons by lynnegilbert
31 / 365

You , me and the balloons

Went to the Yayoi Kusama exhibition Manchester which is a visual feast of colour and shapes . Worth a visit .
18th July 2023 18th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
JackieR ace
Looks better that the one in Tate Modern I went to with @wakelys
July 18th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks so good. I totally agree with JackieR.
July 18th, 2023  
