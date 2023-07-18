Sign up
Previous
31 / 365
You , me and the balloons
Went to the Yayoi Kusama exhibition Manchester which is a visual feast of colour and shapes . Worth a visit .
18th July 2023
18th Jul 23
2
0
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th July 2023 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
JackieR
ace
Looks better that the one in Tate Modern I went to with
@wakelys
July 18th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks so good. I totally agree with JackieR.
July 18th, 2023
