Piccadilly butterfly bridge by lynnegilbert
Piccadilly butterfly bridge

Posting a rather different kind of butterfly today . Just outside Manchester Piccadilly Station , allowing passengers to get across the busy London Rd below in safety
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
