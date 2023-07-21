Sign up
My friendly victorian railway navvy
At Gerrards cross station you will find this powerful life size statue of a railway navvy dressed in workman's clothes and cloth cap with his shovel and pick resting over one shoulder . I cannot catch a train without saying hello !!
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Lynne Gilbert
@lynnegilbert
Views
0
365
iPhone 13 Pro
21st July 2023 4:31pm
