My friendly victorian railway navvy by lynnegilbert
At Gerrards cross station you will find this powerful life size statue of a railway navvy dressed in workman's clothes and cloth cap with his shovel and pick resting over one shoulder . I cannot catch a train without saying hello !!
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
