Tree Lilies
Tree Lilies

These wonderful herbaceous perennials grow over 6ft high then die back to ground level each year. The bulbs then sprout again in the spring. That is exactly what happened this year ..as you can see
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
