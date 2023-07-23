Previous
All is not what it seems ! by lynnegilbert
36 / 365

All is not what it seems !

This quirky Tudor style building in Soho square actually dates back to 1925 and was built to hide an electricity sub station sited in a large underground space beneath the building .. currently the building is used as a shed for workmen’s tools !
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise