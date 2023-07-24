Previous
Evocative planting by lynnegilbert
37 / 365

Evocative planting

Twice a week a cycle past this huge field of newly planted young trees in Seer Green …but every time it comes to view I do not think trees I see the WW1 war graves.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
