Not a lump of concrete but a wonderful piece of history by lynnegilbert
Not a lump of concrete but a wonderful piece of history

This is a relic of WW1. On it was mounted an antiaircraft gun to intercept zeppelins following the railway and Oxford Rd . It was fired only once. To sound the end of hostilities on 11th November 1918
