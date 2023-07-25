Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
38 / 365
Not a lump of concrete but a wonderful piece of history
This is a relic of WW1. On it was mounted an antiaircraft gun to intercept zeppelins following the railway and Oxford Rd . It was fired only once. To sound the end of hostilities on 11th November 1918
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lynne Gilbert
@lynnegilbert
38
photos
7
followers
8
following
10% complete
View this month »
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th July 2023 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close