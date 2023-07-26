Previous
Guess how I am feeling? by lynnegilbert
Guess how I am feeling?

I asked my 6 year old great niece to show me what a happy, sad, angry and frightened face looked like. She did very well and as you can see enjoyed doing it .
26th July 2023

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
JackieR ace
Oh what fun, and such a cutee
July 26th, 2023  
