Shapes and sky by lynnegilbert
43 / 365

Shapes and sky

Here in Daylesford, in the Cotswolds you find big skies and none better than this marvellous threatening cloud formation a sort of inverted triangle against the other triangles in the photo
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
