43 / 365
HS2 boasts the longest railway bridge in the Uk
Have a glimpse at the Colne Valley Viaduct . 3.4 kms long. This engineering feat was inspired by “a stone skipping across the water” as it sweep across a series of lakes and water ways between Hillingdon and M25 .. hmmmm
31st July 2023
31st July 2023
Lynne Gilbert
@lynnegilbert
JackieR
ace
It also boasts a huge delay and over budget costs!!
Lovely landscape
Lovely landscape
July 31st, 2023
