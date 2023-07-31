Previous
HS2 boasts the longest railway bridge in the Uk by lynnegilbert
HS2 boasts the longest railway bridge in the Uk

Have a glimpse at the Colne Valley Viaduct . 3.4 kms long. This engineering feat was inspired by “a stone skipping across the water” as it sweep across a series of lakes and water ways between Hillingdon and M25 .. hmmmm
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
JackieR ace
It also boasts a huge delay and over budget costs!!

Lovely landscape
July 31st, 2023  
