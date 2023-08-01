Previous
Chainsaw MAGIC
Chainsaw MAGIC

Today I was given this wonderful hand carved owl using only a chainsaw by a young man Brett Adams who discovered this talent during lockdown using reclaimed oak from Hainault Forest , Essex . The three baby owls represents my three sons !
1st August 2023

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
