Previous
48 / 365
Meet Boris
This 2 year old lemon cocker spaniel is the best house guest .. such a shame I have to give him back !
4th August 2023
4th Aug 23
0
0
Lynne Gilbert
@lynnegilbert
48
photos
9
followers
8
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
4th August 2023 9:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
