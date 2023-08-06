Previous
Who’s a pretty boy ? by lynnegilbert
Who’s a pretty boy ?

Had a visit from this beautiful macaw today . This colourful bird has a Vocabulary of over 200 words . Impressive
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Lynne Gilbert

@lynnegilbert
