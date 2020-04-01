Previous
Magpie by lynnmumof5
9 / 365

Magpie

We have a pair of magpies come to the garden almost every day and they are now building their nest. Here is one collecting twigs :)
Lynn

@lynnmumof5
I love taking photos, especially of wildlife and family photos making memories. Hopefully you will see from my photos how much I love it....
plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
Lovely, shows us life goes on and we should look forward
April 1st, 2020  
