I told you this is MY log!!! by lynnmumof5
35 / 365

I told you this is MY log!!!

Blackbird arguing with the fake kingfisher :)
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Lynn

@lynnmumof5
I love taking photos, especially of wildlife and family photos making memories. Hopefully you will see from my photos how much I love it....
