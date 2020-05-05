Previous
Socially distancing by lynnmumof5
Socially distancing

"I'm not talking to you"
"Good, cos I'm not talking to you either!"
5th May 2020

Lynn

@lynnmumof5
I love taking photos, especially of wildlife and family photos making memories. Hopefully you will see from my photos how much I love it....
