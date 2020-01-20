Previous
Watching Me by lynnz
Photo 1628

Watching Me

20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
446% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV
Such a terrific capture... love the snow falling and the circle of clarity at the center of the shot... was this taken through a window?
January 23rd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is awesome!
January 23rd, 2020  
*lynn ace
@kvphoto No, it's my editing (blurred edges). Thanks for the compliment!
January 23rd, 2020  
Karen H
I love this! Wish I lived where I'd see deer all the time!
January 23rd, 2020  
Barb ace
Gorgeous! Fav
January 23rd, 2020  
KV
@lynnz great editing/post-processing...thanks for your answer... I’ll have to keep this technique in mind to try out... you made it look natural and it fit the shot perfectly.
January 23rd, 2020  
Marilyn G M
great use of focus
January 23rd, 2020  
