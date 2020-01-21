Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1629
Winter
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2090
photos
403
followers
257
following
446% complete
View this month »
1621
1622
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
21st January 2020 3:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
Love the starkness of this scene.
January 23rd, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
An elegant image.
January 23rd, 2020
Karen H
Fresh fallen snow? So pretty!
January 23rd, 2020
Marilyn G M
lovely trees and use of line
January 23rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close