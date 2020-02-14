Sign up
Photo 1633
Valentine's Day Flowers
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2094
photos
401
followers
255
following
447% complete
View this month »
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments: 1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
13th February 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful, Lynn.
February 16th, 2020
