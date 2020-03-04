Sign up
Copper Wires
I am a copper wire slung in the air,
Slim against the sun ...........
~ Carl Sandburg
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2110
photos
395
followers
253
following
451% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
