Spring by lynnz
Photo 1654

Spring

cool blue pollen sac on the bee's leg
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
453% complete

Sharon Lee ace
stunning spring capture
March 20th, 2020  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful close up and interesting blue pollen, haven’t seen that often.
March 20th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Such a lovely sight
March 20th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
One of the best! fav
March 20th, 2020  
wendy frost ace
Great bee close up and capture.
March 20th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Good spotting. Love the details and vibrant colors in both photos.
March 20th, 2020  
Taffy ace
I've never seen this blue pollen sac -- fascinating!
March 20th, 2020  
