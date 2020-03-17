Sign up
Photo 1654
Spring
cool blue pollen sac on the bee's leg
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
7
6
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2116
photos
393
followers
253
following
Sharon Lee
ace
stunning spring capture
March 20th, 2020
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful close up and interesting blue pollen, haven’t seen that often.
March 20th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Such a lovely sight
March 20th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
One of the best! fav
March 20th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Great bee close up and capture.
March 20th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Good spotting. Love the details and vibrant colors in both photos.
March 20th, 2020
Taffy
ace
I've never seen this blue pollen sac -- fascinating!
March 20th, 2020
