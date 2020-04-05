Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1676
Tulip Cheer
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2147
photos
395
followers
251
following
459% complete
View this month »
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
Latest from all albums
1673
1674
445
446
1675
1676
447
1677
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th April 2020 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a great shot with wonderful colours and light. It sure pops on black!
April 7th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What great lighting to bring out the range of tones in the flower. Amazing on the dark background.
April 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close