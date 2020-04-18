Sign up
Photo 1689
Unique Natural Beauty
No matter how many times they trim this old tree and cut off its beautiful limbs, it survives and continues to reach for the sky.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
4
1
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
17th April 2020 7:09am
