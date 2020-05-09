Sign up
Photo 1704
Hopping Mad
This young squirrel seemed quite upset that I was in his flower garden this morning! He chattered on and on and kept an eye on me!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th May 2020 7:57am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant capture :)
May 10th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Gorgeous!
May 10th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Superb
May 10th, 2020
KWind
ace
Super shot!
May 10th, 2020
Denise (lyndemc)
ace
You've caught him impersonating a flying squirrel!
May 10th, 2020
