Hopping Mad by lynnz
Hopping Mad

This young squirrel seemed quite upset that I was in his flower garden this morning! He chattered on and on and kept an eye on me!
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
gloria jones ace
Brilliant capture :)
May 10th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Gorgeous!
May 10th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Superb
May 10th, 2020  
KWind ace
Super shot!
May 10th, 2020  
Denise (lyndemc) ace
You've caught him impersonating a flying squirrel!
May 10th, 2020  
