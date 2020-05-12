Previous
Wildflowers by the Lake by lynnz
Photo 1706

Wildflowers by the Lake

12th May 2020 12th May 20

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Maggiemae ace
Truly, a beautiful picture! fav
May 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautifully composed
May 13th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
They are so pretty. Love the water too.
May 13th, 2020  
Lynne
Beautiful. It doesn’t get much better than blues and purples together.
May 13th, 2020  
Laura ace
Gorgeous shot. Love the reflections.
May 13th, 2020  
Joy's Focus ace
Wow, I love this! So beautiful and peaceful
May 13th, 2020  
