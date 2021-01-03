Previous
Hawk by lynnz
Photo 1842

Hawk

3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
Diane Owens ace
OMG this is awesome! Fav.
January 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You just got this shot right on time. Like the sense of movement of the hawk. It is so very pretty with the snowy branches.
January 4th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Awesome. Terrific details and the snow adds a special effect.
January 4th, 2021  
Milanie ace
What a neat shot against those snowy branches
January 4th, 2021  
Laura ace
Fantastic timing and gorgeous shot.
January 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful capture!
January 4th, 2021  
Cathy
Wow! Almost camouflaged! Fav
January 4th, 2021  
