Farm In the Clouds by lynnz
Photo 1862

Farm In the Clouds

The fog between me and the farm made an interesting picture.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

lynnz
Iowa USA
Frances Tackaberry ace
This is stunning!! Fav!
February 4th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning! the fog makes the farm float! how amazing
February 4th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Really interesting landscape. Love all the layers of texture and color.
February 4th, 2021  
