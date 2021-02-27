Previous
Winter Sunset by lynnz
Photo 1869

Winter Sunset

Thank goodness the snow and ice are starting to melt. It's been a long winter!
27th February 2021

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
512% complete



Photo Details

