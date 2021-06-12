Sign up
Photo 1949
Trout Fishing
Meramec Springs State Park, St James, Missouri USA
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
2
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2486
photos
387
followers
232
following
533% complete
1942
1943
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
12th June 2021 8:59am
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and amazing colours.
June 14th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
wonderful blues and greens that you have enhanced so well!
June 14th, 2021
