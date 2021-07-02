Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1979
Sunset
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
38
38
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2518
photos
388
followers
232
following
542% complete
View this month »
1974
1975
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
Photo Details
Views
30
Comments
38
Fav's
38
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
1st July 2021 8:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
So calm and beautiful! Love the colors and reflections. Fav
July 4th, 2021
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 4th, 2021
Taffy
ace
Sunset was beautiful tonight - love this capture over the water.
July 4th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 4th, 2021
Carrie Shepeard
So stunning!
July 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
Absolutely magical!
July 4th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Magical indeed!
July 4th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Fantastic composition with wonderful lines of many sorts. Oh, yes, and fantastic sunset!
July 4th, 2021
Margo
ace
Wonderful Fav
July 4th, 2021
haskar
ace
Amazing scene.
July 4th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
July 4th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Stunning
July 4th, 2021
Babs
ace
Stunning fav
July 4th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So - beautiful ! fav
July 4th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning sunset shot, like how you captured the curved edges of the land/water edge.
July 4th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2021
Virginia Stapleton
ace
Great color
July 4th, 2021
Caterina
ace
Fav
July 4th, 2021
Mike
ace
Fab
July 4th, 2021
Cheryl
Stunning. Instant fave
July 4th, 2021
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful sunset and reflection Fav
July 4th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Breathtaking.
July 4th, 2021
Merrelyn
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2021
Bep
Instant fav!
July 4th, 2021
Harry J Benson
ace
Beautiful scene
July 4th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Incredible capture
July 4th, 2021
Desi
Love it. So peaceful and serene
July 4th, 2021
william wooderson
That red-streaked sun is extraordinary! Your 28th fav!
July 4th, 2021
Korcsog Károly
ace
I love this photo!
July 4th, 2021
KV
ace
Peaceful and so beautiful.
July 4th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful- fav
July 4th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome. Love the multiple reflections of the sun.
July 4th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb!
July 4th, 2021
Daisy Miller
ace
gorgeous capture. a fav
July 4th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
beautiful lynn
July 5th, 2021
Kat
Beautiful
July 5th, 2021
CC Folk
ace
Gorgeous! Fav.
July 5th, 2021
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great color