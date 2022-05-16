Sign up
Photo 2148
Blood Moon Eclipse May 16, 2022 12:19 a.m.
I didn't share this capture earlier because I didn't think it was good because of the bright, over exposed moonshine. Well, I just saw a picture similar to this on facebook that has over 8,000 Likes!
16th May 2022
16th May 22
1
1
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2690
photos
363
followers
203
following
588% complete
2141
2142
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
16th May 2022 12:19am
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well, I like it! We had a cloud cover so didn't see any of it. Impressive!!
May 18th, 2022
