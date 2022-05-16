Previous
Blood Moon Eclipse May 16, 2022 12:19 a.m. by lynnz
Photo 2148

Blood Moon Eclipse May 16, 2022 12:19 a.m.

I didn't share this capture earlier because I didn't think it was good because of the bright, over exposed moonshine. Well, I just saw a picture similar to this on facebook that has over 8,000 Likes!
@lynnz
Iowa USA
Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, I like it! We had a cloud cover so didn't see any of it. Impressive!!
May 18th, 2022  
