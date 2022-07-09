Sign up
Photo 2181
Country Road
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
8
5
*lynn
ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
2723
photos
359
followers
202
following
597% complete
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
Views
9
Comments
8
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
9th July 2022 9:43am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Jo Worboys
Lovely shot photo and the hints of blue are great. Fav
July 9th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful focus and DOF
July 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely scene , beautiful focus and dof ! fav
July 9th, 2022
Daisy Miller
ace
Lovely! Fav
July 9th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful Queen Anne’s Lace taking centre stage with lovely blue highlights from (I think) chicory flowers. Great pov and DOF.
July 9th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely dof
July 9th, 2022
Heather
ace
I love the light bouncing off the white Queen Anne's Lace and your soft dof! A pretty shot, Lynn! Fav
July 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely pov
July 9th, 2022
