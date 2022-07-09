Previous
Next
Country Road by lynnz
Photo 2181

Country Road

9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jo Worboys
Lovely shot photo and the hints of blue are great. Fav
July 9th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful focus and DOF
July 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely scene , beautiful focus and dof ! fav
July 9th, 2022  
Daisy Miller ace
Lovely! Fav
July 9th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful Queen Anne’s Lace taking centre stage with lovely blue highlights from (I think) chicory flowers. Great pov and DOF.
July 9th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely dof
July 9th, 2022  
Heather ace
I love the light bouncing off the white Queen Anne's Lace and your soft dof! A pretty shot, Lynn! Fav
July 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely pov
July 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise