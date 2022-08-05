Fly-By-Wren

This is not a good capture of the wren, but I want to share this story with you. We have birdhouses all over our yard, some purchased and some homemade, including this giant one that is much, much larger than what is recommended for a "wren house". We were surprised when a pair of wrens built a nest in this one early this spring, and my husband added the extra wood around the hole to make it smaller to protect them. They are now raising their third brood of the year! I was in the yard this morning, with only my phone, and both wrens were chattering loudly, with bugs in their mouths, so I stood very still on the other side of the tree and hoped to capture one of them feeding a baby. They would not land while I was close but I did get this shot. When they moved in this spring, I was very worried that our cats might catch and kill them but thank goodness that hasn't happened!