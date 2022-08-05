Previous
Next
Fly-By-Wren by lynnz
Photo 2218

Fly-By-Wren

This is not a good capture of the wren, but I want to share this story with you. We have birdhouses all over our yard, some purchased and some homemade, including this giant one that is much, much larger than what is recommended for a "wren house". We were surprised when a pair of wrens built a nest in this one early this spring, and my husband added the extra wood around the hole to make it smaller to protect them. They are now raising their third brood of the year! I was in the yard this morning, with only my phone, and both wrens were chattering loudly, with bugs in their mouths, so I stood very still on the other side of the tree and hoped to capture one of them feeding a baby. They would not land while I was close but I did get this shot. When they moved in this spring, I was very worried that our cats might catch and kill them but thank goodness that hasn't happened!
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

*lynn

ace
@lynnz
Iowa USA 🌎 It's all about the colors and light for me. I've been here off and on since December 29, 2013
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Maltese ace
They took advantage of the opportunity. Survival of the fittest, I guess. Thank you for sharing their story.
August 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise